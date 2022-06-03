Western audience terms 'RRR' a gay romance film, fans react

Edited By: Kirtika Katira
Delhi, India Updated: Jun 03, 2022, 08:50 PM(IST)

RRR is a gay movie? The western audience is saying so! Photograph:( Instagram )

'RRR' fans aren't happy about the film being called a 'gay romance' movie.

SS Rajamouli’s super-hit period drama 'RRR' opened to a positive response and great reviews from the audience in March. A few days ago, the film dropped on a streaming platform and fans could watch the film on their small screens. 

Seeing Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR share screen space as great friends, fans couldn't keep calm and many flooded social media platforms with words of praise for the film's cast and director. However, it seems that the Western audience have confused the period drama with a gay romance film. 

Since several news articles stated that the movie is not just meant to be a mass entertainer but is also a queer story, a debate around the film started on micro-blogging sites.

As per a report by MensXP, a news article even stated that the action movie has an underlining queer theme which added to the confusion. 

The chemistry between the two lead actors as friends were misunderstood by a few. And, they termed the film  "gay". Seeing the conversation around 'RRR' on social media, fans of the film came forward in its defense. 

 

 

 

The film did wonderfully at the box office and minted over 1000 crores worldwide.

