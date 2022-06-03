Western audience terms 'RRR' a gay romance film, fans react

SS Rajamouli’s super-hit period drama 'RRR' opened to a positive response and great reviews from the audience in March. A few days ago, the film dropped on a streaming platform and fans could watch the film on their small screens.

Seeing Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR share screen space as great friends, fans couldn't keep calm and many flooded social media platforms with words of praise for the film's cast and director. However, it seems that the Western audience have confused the period drama with a gay romance film.

Since several news articles stated that the movie is not just meant to be a mass entertainer but is also a queer story, a debate around the film started on micro-blogging sites.

As per a report by MensXP, a news article even stated that the action movie has an underlining queer theme which added to the confusion.

The chemistry between the two lead actors as friends were misunderstood by a few. And, they termed the film "gay". Seeing the conversation around 'RRR' on social media, fans of the film came forward in its defense.

Just write 'RRR is a gay movie' in Google search engine.



Western viewers should have suffered from mental disease even they can't digest movie based on hardcore friendship of two male characters. — Pratik™ (@Thepratik10) May 26, 2022

kick off pride month by watching the indian period gay romance action drama RRR on Netflix now pic.twitter.com/JprvRE2Aj8 — Advit (@rebelmooned) June 1, 2022

While Hollywood is busy pushing their gay agenda, Bollywood is out here doing great things. Thanks to the people behind RRR, twas the change of pace most of us needed. #RRRMovie — Shaking Speare (@Zac_Anyoka) May 30, 2022

Saw a shit take saying RRR is a gay movie . I mean …… you don’t have to bring in trans things inside everything — AK⚫️⚫️🇩🇪 (@Ach_krish07) May 26, 2022

don't know y people of the west don't understand what is friendship or bromance. They straight up tagged RRR as gay romance 🐹 — DfqRajat (@SonOfBeach69) May 30, 2022

The film did wonderfully at the box office and minted over 1000 crores worldwide.