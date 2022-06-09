Watch: Trevor Noah's hilarious take on an Indian couple suing their son for not having kids

Comedian Trevor Noah has a funny and amusing reaction to the news of an Indian couple living in Haridwar,, acity in north India, suing their son and wife for not producing a child after six years of marriage.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah had a sarcastic take on the incident that surfaced in May. Reacting to the incident, he said, "Being parents is so weird. You spend the first 18 years doing everything you can to stop your kids from having sex."

"And then, as soon as they grow up, you turn into frat bros. `Yo, you got to get laid, dude! And don't use a condom either. That s**t is for losers. Just do it. Do it now," he added.

"As weird as it is, part of me sees where these parents are coming from. I mean the only reason you have kids is so that you can get grandchildren," the 38-year-old host said.

Watch the video here:-

Sanjeev Prasad, 61, and Sadhana Prasad, 57, made national headlines when the mid-aged couple moved to a local court to file a petition against their only son and his wife, demanding compensation of Rs 5 crore in damages if they failed to produce a grandchild within a year. Sanjeev Prasad claimed that they have used up their savings by raising their son, paying for his pilot's training in America in 2006 at a cost of $65,000 and exhausting the rest of their savings on his lavish wedding with the hope of playing with a grandchild during his retirement days. No comment has been made by their son and daughter-in-law. The highly unusual lawsuit was filed on grounds of "mental harassment".

Speaking about the case, the elderly couple’s lawyer has said that the incident "portrays the truth of society". "We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care," he said.