Watch: The Arabic version of 'Manike Mage Hithe' will surely win your heart

Looks like, the craze around Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva's song 'Manike Mage Hithe' will not take a rest anytime soon. The song that took the internet by storm is again on trend.

WION exclusive: Manike Mage Hithe singer Yohani- Sri Lanka, as a nation, loves Bollywood music

After a string of influencers, dancers and celebrities who have shaken their leg on the number. Now, a new version of the song of 'Manike Mage Hithe' is going viral, an Arabic version, which you might not understand, but still, the soulful tune of the song will surely win your heart. Yohani to sing the Hindi version of 'Manike Mage Hithe'

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by Marwa Khalil. The clip shows Marwa singing the viral song in Arabic with a rap by an artist named Attalla. Even although you won’t understand the Arabic version, but the catchy tune will surely leave you mesmerized.

Watch the song here:

So far, the video has more than 7,000 views on it and netizens also praised the unique version. One user wrote, "I love it", while the second said, "Bravo."

WION exclusive: 'Manike Mage Hithe' singer Yohani: In Bollywood, I would love to work with A.R. Rahman

'Manike Mage Hithe' is a Sinhala song by Satheeshan Rathnayaka. It was released in 2020. Although the song went viral after Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva released the rendition version in May 2021 and since then the song has been on everyone's favourite list.