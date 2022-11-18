LIVE TV

World

South Asia

India

Sports

FOLLOW US ON:


Watch: Teaser trailer of animation film 'Elemental' introduces Earth, Wind, Fire

Edited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 18, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

elemental

Follow Us

Story highlights

‘Elemental’ will release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

Teaser trailer for Pixar Animation Studio’s latest animated feature ‘Elemental’ is finally out. The four elements are clearly visible in the teaser trailer. 

The teaser for ‘Elemental’ introduces the elements that intermingle in a vibrant city. The film follows an odd couple dynamic of Ember, that's made of fire and Wade, that’s made of water. Both Wade and Ember, being of opposite nature, also realise how similar they are. 

Watch the teaser-trailer of Elemental:

The animation shows how these elements interact in an enclosed environment. 

‘Elemental’ will release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

RELATED

Vignesh pens sweet birthday wish for Nayanthara: Life feels beautiful, satisfying and thankful!

Quentin Tarantino is planning to make a TV series next

'CAT' trailer: Randeep Hooda's upcoming Netflix crime series is gripping

Topics

    Advertisement