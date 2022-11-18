Watch: Teaser trailer of animation film 'Elemental' introduces Earth, Wind, Fire

Teaser trailer for Pixar Animation Studio’s latest animated feature ‘Elemental’ is finally out. The four elements are clearly visible in the teaser trailer.

The teaser for ‘Elemental’ introduces the elements that intermingle in a vibrant city. The film follows an odd couple dynamic of Ember, that's made of fire and Wade, that’s made of water. Both Wade and Ember, being of opposite nature, also realise how similar they are.