Watch: Samantha and Varun Dhawan dance to 'Oo Antava' at a Serbian nightclub

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise was a smash hit when it first dropped in 2021. The film went on to become a box office success and the song, because of its catchy beats, became a staple in every playlist of every party in India. But the song did not just create an impact in India it seems and has travelled to other countries as well. Recently, Samantha got to hear the hit song at a club in Belgrade, Serbia and even grooved to the beats with others present at the venue.



A video is doing the rounds of the internet which shows Samantha and Varun Dhawan at a club in Belgrade dancing to the hit song. At the beginning of the video, Samantha, dressed in a black crop top and pants and sporting specs and bangs, looks a bit surprised as the song starts playing, while Varun and others cheer on and then seconds later starts dancing to the song with others.



A few steps ahead of her, Varun can be seen grooving with others, saying something to Samantha, likely asking her to dance.