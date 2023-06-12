Watch: Samantha and Varun Dhawan dance to 'Oo Antava' at a Serbian nightclub
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are at present shooting for the Indian version of the web series Citadel in Serbia
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise was a smash hit when it first dropped in 2021. The film went on to become a box office success and the song, because of its catchy beats, became a staple in every playlist of every party in India. But the song did not just create an impact in India it seems and has travelled to other countries as well. Recently, Samantha got to hear the hit song at a club in Belgrade, Serbia and even grooved to the beats with others present at the venue.
A video is doing the rounds of the internet which shows Samantha and Varun Dhawan at a club in Belgrade dancing to the hit song. At the beginning of the video, Samantha, dressed in a black crop top and pants and sporting specs and bangs, looks a bit surprised as the song starts playing, while Varun and others cheer on and then seconds later starts dancing to the song with others.
A few steps ahead of her, Varun can be seen grooving with others, saying something to Samantha, likely asking her to dance.
Watch the viral video here:
Samantha item song craze is unbelievable 🥵🥵#SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/BNZ2V6BOwj— Actress Glam (@actressglam) June 10, 2023
Why are Samantha and Varun in Serbia?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are working on the Indian version of Citadel which is being helmed by Raj & DK. The original, by the Russo Brothers, was released last month and stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead.
"The series is going to have high-intense action and it being a spy series there has to be a particular swiftness in the movements and fight sequences, for which the training is currently underway. The shoot will continue till July for the series," a source close to the production informed ANI. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel has not been announced yet.
Their recent meet-up with the president
Recently, the lead pair and show directors Raj and DK also met Indian President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia. Sharing pictures from the special meeting, Varun took to Instagram to post, "Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in Serbia. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma'am @presidentofindia."