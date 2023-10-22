Watch: Ranveer Singh reveals he first proposed to Deepika in 2015 in Koffee with Karan 8 promo

Get ready for toodles! A new season of Koffee With Karan is almost here, and the audience can't wait to witness the whole new season of celebrities gracing the iconic couch as they spill some of their secrets while sipping coffee.

The first episode of the eighth season of Koffee With Karan will feature power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. This is the first time when Deepika and Ranveer are coming together on the show.

On Sunday, the first promo of season 8 was unveiled and the audience can't wait to see Deepika and Ranveer and their fun chat with host Karan.

In the promo released, Karan introduces Deepika and Ranveer as the 'Bollywood royalty'. In the fun-filled clip, Karan playfully asks Deepika, if she would ever date Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer's Rocky aur Rani..character). To this, Deepika replies, '' I'm married to Rocky Randhawa''. Further, Ranveer reveals that he first proposed to Deepika in 2015, and was secretly engaged.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Lake Como, Italy in 2018.

In the teaser, Karan asks Deepika about her best on-screen chemistry apart from Ranveer, to which she replies, "Hrithik Roshan, which you will see." In the next shot, Singh surprisingly says, "Cant wait to see it." Deepika and Hrithik are sharing screen space in Sidharth Anand's action film Fighter. The film will be released on January 25, 2024.

In the clip, Karan asks the couple about their secret engagement, to which Ranveer replies that he proposed to Deepika in 2015. Replying to this, Deepika says, ''Advance booking''' (laughs). If reports are to be believed, the couple will show their wedding videos at the show.

Watch the promo below: deepika padukone and ranveer singh on koffee with karan season 8 PROMO OUT!!! 🖤🖤 (dp is looking sooo hot in all black 🔥🔥🔥) pic.twitter.com/QB8RVRTFR7 — jawani 🇵🇸 (@dpobsessed) October 22, 2023 × Ranveer and Deepika looked classy as they twinned in black. The Ram-Leela actress wore a stunning body-con black dress. She accessorised her look with a choker and rings. She kept her makeup simple, and her hair was left simple in loose curls. Meanwhile, Ranveer looked handsome in stylish black with matching pants.

Koffee with Karan Season 8 will premiere on October 26, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

v

WATCH WION LIVE HERE