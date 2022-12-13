Watch: Pitchers season 2 trailer brings back old memories and fun

Trailer for the much-awaited second instalment of Pitchers is here as the show returns after a long break. Pitchers season 1 was released in 2015.

Produced by TVF, Pitchers broke the internet as people connected instantly to the show. While the first season revolved about four friends leaving their day jobs and starting a company together, season 2 of the show is about growing the company and surviving in the cut-throat world of start-ups.

Directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo, the series stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee, Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher, Gopal Dutt, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles.

Watch the trailer here:

As seen in the trailer, we meet the Pitchers - Navin, Yogi and Saurabh –2.5 years after they started their tech company PRAGATI.AI. The Pitchers have now grown into a 25-member team and are seeking investors who will help them take their start-up to the next level of growth.

Speaking on this, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Pitchers is like homecoming because I started my web series journey with Bhati’s character in TVF Pitchers. No matter how many roles I essayed after it, but fans kept asking me about the return of Pitchers so here we are finally with the trailer of S2.

"While the boys have graduated from beer to whisky and from founding a start-up to growing the start-up, but the essence of Pitchers remains the same – it is still the story of relatable characters with real problems, big dreams and bigger determination to make it work."