Watch: Netflix debuts 'Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness' trailer

Netflix released a new trailer for its anime series ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’.

Directed by Eiichiro Hasumi, the anime series will debut on the streamer on July 8.

It is based on Capcom’s popular franchise of zombie survival horror games. The CG anime series picks up with Resident Evil 2 protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield in the year 2006.

Produced by Capcom Co. and TMS Entertainment, ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ is being animated by Quebico.

Watch the trailer of ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ here: