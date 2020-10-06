Watch 'Mirzapur 2' trailer as it's become meaner and deadlier in the lands of Kaleen Bhaiya

The wait is finally over for those who love Amazon Prime’s hit show ‘Mirzapur’ as makers have released the trailer for the new season.

Deadlier and meaner, the trailer has Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma in leading roles.

After the last season of ‘Mirzapur’ ended on a tense note with Munna killing Guddu’s wife Sweety and brother Bablu, the trailer picks up the fight with Guddu and Sweety’s sister Golu picking up the gun and how.

Guddu and Golu plan to avenge their loved ones' death and take down Munna Bhaiya and his father Kaleen Bhaiya. Kaleen Bhaiya is obviously the antagonist of the show, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Actor Rasika Dugal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda reprise their roles in ‘Mirzapur 2’.

New additions to ‘Mirzapur 2’ include Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar and Amit Sial.

Watch ‘Mirzapur 2’ trailer here:

‘Mirzapur 2’ is directed by Mihir Desai and Gurmmeet Singh. The second season is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, Rupali Suresh Vaidya and Abbas Raza Khan.

‘Mirzapur 2’ will stream on Amazon Video October 23 onwards.