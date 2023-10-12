WATCH | Marvel's mighty trio aims to revitalise MCU in The Marvels featurette

In the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios encountered some challenges. Although many of their films achieved significant commercial success, a few were met with critical disapproval. Even in terms of box office performance, most fell short of the heights reached by earlier films, even when accounting for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. When it comes to their television offerings, aside from standout examples like Loki, they have generally received a lukewarm reception. With the arrival of The Marvels, a highly anticipated team-up movie and the 33rd installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), there's a renewed hope for revitalising the MCU. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fandango (@fandango) ×

Marvel recently shared a new featurette from the movie, which reveals the film's action and visual effects. The clip promises a high-octane experience filled with powerful fighting sequences, mind-blowing stunts, and punches that send shockwaves through the audience.

You can watch it above. Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels marks the return of Captain Marvel, portrayed by Brie Larson. But this time, she's not alone. The film brings together a mighty trio as she teams up with Ms. Marvel (Teyonah Parris) and Monica Rambeau (Iman Vellani) to confront an intergalactic threat of unimaginable proportions.

Also Read | Kevin Feige raves About The Marvels director Nia DaCosta: She is a fountain of ideas

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Samuel L Jackson, Seo-jun Park, and Zawe Ashton in pivotal roles.

As the MCU seeks to bounce back from its recent challenges and continue its legacy of groundbreaking storytelling and dazzling visual effects, The Marvels has become a beacon of hope for fans.

The Marvels arrives on November 10.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE