Kevin Feige raves About The Marvels director Nia DaCosta: She is a fountain of ideas
MCU's next The Marvels, is generating excitement as it brings together three superheroes - Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau - to face a formidable Kree foe. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has praised director Nia DaCosta.
Marvel Studios' upcoming film, The Marvels, is generating significant buzz as it prepares to unleash a trio of superheroes onto the big screen. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will unite to take on a powerful Kree adversary in a much-anticipated team-up. While the film boasts this impressive lineup, it's the director, Nia DaCosta, who has garnered the attention of Marvel Studios' Vice-President, Kevin Feige.
Feige, known for his keen eye in selecting talent, was impressed by DaCosta's work in the world of independent cinema. He praised her impressive credentials, saying, "We were just very impressed with her indie cred—and her nerd cred." DaCosta's ability to blend her indie roots with a deep understanding of the Marvel universe caught Feige's attention.
Feige went on to describe his collaboration with the young director, highlighting her relentless work ethic and creative prowess. "She works nonstop and is a fountain of ideas," he said. "She would spend time in between setups pitching me other movies and other ideas and other stories because that’s the way her mind works."
As the anticipation for The Marvels continues to build, DaCosta has chosen to step away from social media, dedicating her energy to delivering an extraordinary cinematic experience for audiences worldwide. Her vision, combined with Kevin Feige's endorsement, promises a thrilling addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The Marvels is set to grace theaters across India this Diwali, offering audiences in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu the chance to witness the creative collaboration between DaCosta and Marvel Studios.
What is The Marvels all about?
A direct sequel to the 2019's Captain Marvel, The Marvels also extends the narrative threads of the television miniseries Ms. Marvel from 2022. DaCosta has co-scripted the story with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L Jackson also star.
