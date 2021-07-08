Watch 'Malik' trailer: Fahadh Faasil stands tall against corrupt people

Amazon Prime released the trailer of crime drama ‘Malik’ that is due for premiere on July 15 on the streamer.

Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph, the film stars National Award winner Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

The film stars a talented cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Sanal Aman, Dinesh Prabhakar, Divya Prabha and Parvathy Krishna in pivotal roles.

The narrative of the film journeys through the life of Sulaiman Malik, a charismatic leader who goes an extra mile to help the people of his community and provide them support to stand up against the corrupt forces, shielding them from their greedy agenda of colluding and encroaching lands illegally for their benefit.

Watch trailer of Malik here: