Watch: Kim Kardashian is barely able to walk in her new shimmer D&G dress

The things people do for fashion, especially Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star and entrepreneur has always gone a step ahead to create iconic sartorial moments on the red carpet. Over the weekend, Kim once again grabbed headlines for wearing a Dolce & Gabbana silver sparkling gown to Milan Fashion Week. The gown, while being gorgeous, was so tight that it completely restricted Kim's movement.



A video of Kim doing the rounds on the internet shows her struggling to climb a flight of stairs and even walk.



The video has been wide shared on the internet and was first shared by her friend Stephanie Shepherd on TikTok.



Kim, who has noticeably lost a lot of weight, can be seen bunny hopping up a flight of stairs and later being helped by others while climbing up. Another shot shows her lying back in her car rather than sitting due to the skintight dress.

"Is there any elevator?" she is heard asking in the clip while climbing the stairs.

Kim's dedication to the outfit is real 😅

The video has over a million views with most wondering why Ms Kardashian wasn't wearing a dress of her own size.

The internet slammed the star for putting fashion before her own comfort and called it 'madness'. There were others who termed the moment as 'fashion torture'.



See some of the reactions on Kim's dress.

Orrrrrr get it your size ?? That wasn’t a option? — YOFAVEFATGIRL (@THEFATUNICORN71) September 26, 2022 ×

The dress isn't even that fabulous, IMO, to be going through all of that for. 😂🤦‍♀️ — French Fries With Hot Sauce (@AriesAnElephant) September 26, 2022 ×

The reality TV star, who recently broke up with comedian Pete Davidson, attended the Milan Fashion Week with her sister Khloe who sparkedof dating rumours with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone.

