Watch: Kendrick Lamar kickstarts 'Saturday Night Live' season 48 with awesome 3-song set

Taking a small break from his 'The Big Steppers Tour', Kendrick Lamar reached 'Saturday Night Live' studio to kickstart its 48th season with host Miles Teller. Performing on a handful of his tracks from 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' album, Kendrick made the SNL premiere special.

For his track 'Father Time', he was accompanied by featured guest Sampha. The rapper also did a rendition combining 'Rich Spirit' and 'N95'.

Lamar's latest SNL appearance marked his third stint on the popular show as a musical guest. He also made cameos in 2014 and 2018.

Catch a glimpse of the episode below:

Weeks before the premiere, the show saw several unexpected cast departures, which included Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari and the latest, Chris Redd.

In their place, we saw Marcello Hernández, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker entertaining the fans alongside host Teller.

In his monologue, Teller joked about making 'Top Gun' and being taught to play the piano by J.K. Simmons.

Then we saw, Adam Levine (Mikey Day), Armie Hammer (James Austin Johnson) and Neil deGrasse Tyson (Kenan Thompson) participating in 'America's Easiest Game Show'.

Michael Che and Colin Jost went in on Vladimir Putin and the situation in Ukraine.

New cast member Michael Longfellow made an effort to fill Pete Davidson's shoes.

All in all, the episode was a success however the mass cast exit did impact the episode.

'The Big Steppers Tour' resumes later this week in Europe.