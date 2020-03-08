Watch: Katy Perry stunning performance at Women's T20 World Cup

Just days after news of her pregnancy, Global music superstar Katy Perry performed at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Celebrating International Women's Day, Katy opened the finale between Australia and India with two of her biggest hits 'Roar' and 'Fireworks'.

Today is #IWD2020. We'd like to start by saluting everyone at the #T20WorldCup.

The aim was to #FilltheMCG. 90,000 people, watching women's sport. It looks AMAZING. 😍 pic.twitter.com/69gWQMjIZN — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) March 8, 2020 ×

Katy looked drop-dead gorgeous as she gave a powerful performance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Katy Perry having 6 months of pregnancy did not prevent her to make a spectacular performance, she gave everything on stage #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/IS2hA0CBrx — 🆅 (@lightperrysk) March 8, 2020 ×

T20 World Cup even posted a snap of the pop star on their official Twitter handle and wrote, "@katyperry#T20WorldCup #FILLTHEMCG."The picture featured Katy flaunting her baby bump on the ground along with backup performers.

Katy Perry performing her empowering smash hit single “Roar” live at the #T20WorldCup in Melbourne, Australia. 💖 pic.twitter.com/l6UXxSFXsK — Perry Crave ★ (@perrycrave) March 8, 2020 ×

On Saturday, Perry met the Indian Cricket Team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and even shared a series of pictures from the day on her Instagram.