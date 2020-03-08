Watch: Katy Perry stunning performance at Women's T20 World Cup

ANI Washington DC, USA Mar 08, 2020, 04.51 PM(IST)

Katy Perry performance at Women's T20 World Cup Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Katy looked drop-dead gorgeous as she gave a powerful performance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Just days after news of her pregnancy, Global music superstar Katy Perry performed at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Also read: Katy Perry flaunts baby bump in first appearance since revealing pregnancy

Celebrating International Women's Day, Katy opened the finale between Australia and India with two of her biggest hits 'Roar' and 'Fireworks'. 

×

Katy looked drop-dead gorgeous as she gave a powerful performance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. 

×

T20 World Cup even posted a snap of the pop star on their official Twitter handle and wrote, "@katyperry#T20WorldCup #FILLTHEMCG."The picture featured Katy flaunting her baby bump on the ground along with backup performers. 

×

On Saturday, Perry met the Indian Cricket Team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and even shared a series of pictures from the day on her Instagram.

Topics