Katy Perry flaunts baby bump in first appearance since revealing pregnancy

American singer Katy Perry showcased her baby bump in public for the first time on Saturday, as the 'American Idol' judge was photographed in Melbourne, Australia, where she was rehearsing for an appearance at the ICC Women`s T20 World Cup 2020 Final.

On Saturday, the World Cup final will take place on International Woman`s Day and Perry's performance at the event will mark her first onstage show since her pregnancy reveal.

The singer took to her Instagram account to encourage female fans to attend the game. Perry shared a series of pictures that featured herself at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pop-star also posed with the Indian Cricket team."Hoping you're coming to celebrate these incredible women on #internationalwomensday with me @mcg! I`ll be the one waddling about on stage with a sprained thumb @t20worldcup #womenneverquit #helpinghands," read the caption of the post shared.



The singer is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom revealed about her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump in the music video for her dramatic new ballad "Never Worn White."