Watch: 'Four More Shots Please' season 2 trailer out

Hit show ‘Four More Shots Please’ is now back with its second season.

The girls, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo make a lasting impression in the second season that looks bolder and wilder than before.

The second season of the show kicks off in the city of Istanbul marking a reunion of the "flawsome" girls, who again, land straight in the thick of each other's lives.

The show continues to explore the choices that these four women from Mumbai make as they navigate through their friendship, life, love, ambition and freedom.

The second season will also have Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri along with some new faces.

Watch the trailer here:

All 10 episodes of the second season of ‘Four More Shots Please’ will be available on Amazon Prime Video from April 17, 2020, in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.