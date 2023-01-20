Watch clash of the two titans, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager trailer

Disney+ Hotstar dropped the trailer for its special project The Night Manager as Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur take us through their world of revenge, deception and revelation. A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel The Night Manager is produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. The series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghosh.

There is always more than what meets the eye, a thought that’ll compel you to dive further into the world of Shelly Rungta and Shaan. As the chase between the power-hungry philanthropist, Shelly and Shaan along with his companion from RAW Lipika (played by Tillotama Shome) begins, the latter aims to dismantle Shelly’s unholy alliance between the intelligence community and the secret arms trade along with Shelly’s partners in crime BJ (played by Saswata Chatterjee) and Jayu (played by Ravi Behl). Sobhita Dhulipala a.k.a. Kaveri plays the dynamic and charming girlfriend of Shelly Rungta.

The series features actors like Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

Creator and Director Sandeep Modi, said, "The Night Manager is a perfect mixture of an intricately woven plot and a gripping thriller that will keep audiences at their edge of the seat. Actors like Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the absolute best of the industry and remarkable technicians from around the world, have given their all to make our vision of the show come to life. A high-octane thriller, packaged with elements of drama, conspiracies and picturesque sights, The Night Manager traces the journey of Shaan, Shelly and their dynamics as they unfold with each episode. Moreover, collaborating with Disney+Hotstar has been an incredible experience and we hope to engage and entertain the audiences with this gripping story.”

Actor Anil Kapoor said, "Spy thrillers are all about the twists and revelations, with The Night Manager the audience will experience the unexpected. Shelly Rungta is the evil in plain sight, you can never anticipate what his next move is going to be or he is the man behind the menace. But the twist is that he meets his match and where the show goes from there will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.”



Watch the trailer here: