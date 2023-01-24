Watch Bholaa teaser 2: Ajay Devgn is back in the directorial seat with this action flick

Ajay Devgn is back in the directorial seat with Bholaa. The film co-starring Tabu in a leading role, released its second teaser trailer. Helmed by Ajay, the teaser of the film offers a sneak peek into the high-octane action film.

The teaser trailer is barely one-minute-long and has Ajay speaking the dialogue, "Jo baap 10 saal mai ek gudiya nahi de paya, voh baap ek raat mai duniya dene ki soch raha hai. (A father who was unable to gift a doll is planning to sort everything in one night." Ajay can be seen in an all-black ensemble. Tabu can be seen playing the role of a cop.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Jab ek chattaan, sau shaitaanon se takrayega... (When one rock collides with hundred devils...).

Watch Bholaa Teaser 2 below:

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. It featured Karthi in the lead in the original. The much-awaited film is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Film and Dream Warrior Pictures.