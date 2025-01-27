"Walk It Out" artist, DJ Unk, died after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to his wife in latest reports.

Born as Anthony Leonard Platt, DJ Unk was confirmed dead because of a cardiac arrest, via a Facebook post shared by his wife. His wife Sherkita Long-Platt shared the cause of the death of DJ Unk to TMZ.

DJ Unk's wife reveals he suffered a cardiac arrest and died in sleep

To the outlet, Sherkita said that he died in his sleep on January 24. She denied speculation that his death was related to substance abuse. She told the outlet that her husband did not do drugs.

In her facebook post on his death, Sherkita wrote that she "just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father," as she asked her friends to respect her and her family.

"Our life will never be the same," she continued. "I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”

Following the Facebook announcement, DJ Unk’s label, Big Oomp Records, shared a tribute to th artist and called the musician a "true ATL legend."

In its tribute post, the label wrote, “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk’. On behalf of Big Oomp Records and the BOR Family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit.”

Per the label's tribute, his work “left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten," the tribute concluded.

DJ Unk was super successful during the 2000s with tracks like “2 Step” which got a No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart in 2006 and “Walk It Out."