Best MCU film ever! Netizens hail 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

One of the most anticipated movies of the year 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is finally in theatres now, and its time when all the die-hard fans will come to know who will take up the mantle of the titular superhero Black Panther, played by late actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after his secret battle with Cancer.



Ryan Coogler directed actioner will take fans to the world of Wakanda, again, where everyone is grieving after the death of their King T'Challa. The powerful ladies Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira are doing everything possible to save their country from all the threats, and the new villain Thvillain Namor, portrayed by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, and his underwater kingdom.



After the film was released, reviews started pouring in as the moviegoers watched the 'first day, first show'.



So far, the film has raked in excellent reviews from the audience, who have gone gaga over the movie's cinematic work, visuals, and fight sequences among other things.

#BlackPanther is a movie about grief, to be exact it's a movie about moving on, moving forward from a loss. I really enjoyed it. The emotions you felt at the Tony's funeral, similar feelings you will have hear as well. No doubt this is the best tribute Chadwick Boseman can get.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an emotional journey through grief for the characters, cast, creators and the fans. A beautiful tribute to Chadwick and T'Challa, a powerful new beginning for those who uphold his legacy, and one HELL of a conclusion to Phase 4. #WakandaForever

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER is the best film of MCU’s phase 4.



Powerful, emotional and everything the end of the phase needed.

Some of my thoughts of (No spoilers) #BlackPanther #WakandaForever



1. Best MCU movie post Endgame

1. Best MCU movie post Endgame

2. Respectful in the way they handled Chadwick's passing. It was beautifully done and I cried multiple times.

The fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever manages to surpass the original, which is already easily one of the best MCU films, with the amount of ease that it does is insane.



its not really even a superhero film anymore. It's just so much more than that at this point.

Calling the film beautiful as a homage to Chadwick Boseman, WION's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat wrtoe, ''

There are several moments in the film that are meta, but not in the 'Deadpool' sense — the audience can genuinely empathise with the protagonists' grief regarding T'Challa. Ramonda, for instance, looks poignantly at a large mural of Boseman's face. Shuri sees T'Challa's face in flashbacks every now and then. These moments are sensitively done, and do not feel like the makers are profiting off of the fans' heartache over the actor's death.

For all intents and purposes, 'Wakanda Forever' is Shuri's story of overcoming her grief and her grief-fuelled, vengeful anger. She undergoes a journey of acceptance of her grief, and easing the friction between her detached, scientific mind and her nation's spiritual traditions and legends about grief and death.