Wait, what! Tom Holland and Zendaya are vacationing in Kerala? Here's the truth

Tom Holland and Zendaya are in India currently, but for what reason is still a mystery. Earlier, there have been rumours that Tom and Zendaya are in the country for a big event in Mumbai. However, they were absent from Friday's event, which was attended by many A-listers, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Gigi Hadid, among others.

Ever since the two leading Hollywood stars landed in the country, they have become one of the hottest topics on the internet, and all thanks go to the twitterati, who have been busy guessing the reason behind Zendaya and Tom's surprise visit.

However, on Saturday morning, Intenet went into a frenzy mode after they saw the photo of Tom and Zendaya holding hands in the green lands of Kerala.

The photo was shared by the official Twitter handle of Kerala. Sharing the picture, they wrote: "Guess who we spotted far away from home?" followed up with the hashtags like faraway home, Munnar and Kerala tourism.



In the picture, Zendaya is wearing an olive colour pullover, meanwhile, Tom is wearing a lavender colour t-shirt with black pants.



Some users fell for the trap, while other were quick to find out that it was a morphed photo and it's an April fool's day prank.

After a little research, some users even shared the original picture, which was shot in Boston, United States, last year in April.

Tom Holland and Zendaya movie stars of The Amazing Spider-man Franchise. — P.Pankaj (@PPankaj024) April 1, 2023 ×