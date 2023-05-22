Viral video | Ram Charan dances to Naatu Naatu with Korean delegates at G20 Summit. Watch!

Ram Charan is in Srinagar. The actor jetted off to the beautiful city to attend the 3rd G20 Working Group meeting that started today. Charan represented Indian cinema and talked about tourism, the film industry, and the connection he feels with the mesmerising state. Apart from chatting, Ram Charan also entertained the audience as he performed the hook step of his Oscar-winning song ''Naatu Naatu''.

At the event, Charan, who was looking elegant in a traditional white outfit, was seen grooving to the hit song. In the viral video, Ram can be seen teaching Korean ambassador Chang Jae-bok the viral footstep.

The adorable clip showing Korean delegates trying to do the step along with Ram has taken the internet by storm.

Watch the video here - #WATCH | J&K: Actor Ram Charan dances to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR movie, in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/9oZ8c9sYBY — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023 × Ram Charan's surreal feeling about Kashmir During his speech at the event, the megastar expressed his love for Jammu and Kashmir as he recalled visiting Kashmir in 1986 with his father and actor Chiranjeevi.



The actor said, per India Today, "I’ve been coming to Kashmir because my dad is in the same industry, working as an actor for 45 years, so I am the second generation. I have been coming here since 1986. That was the first time when I was in Kashmir. My dad has shot extensively in Sonmarg and these beautiful places. I used to come as a child. When I was invited by my dad to Kashmir, I used to feel like I had achieved something during the summer holidays. It was like an achievement,”



Further, he also shared that he shot for his 2016 film Dhruva in the same auditorium the summit is going on. “You won’t believe it but I have shot in this beautiful auditorium in 2016 for a movie called Dhruva. I played a recruit in a police academy. I sat in that chair and this place has something magical, it draws me, it draws the attention of people and no matter what we hear about Kashmir, this is such a surreal feeling to come to Kashmir. It’s been 95 years. It’ll take another 95 years to explore Kashmir,” the actor said.

Naatu Naatu craze The song composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose became the first song from an Indian production to win the Best Original Song Oscar. The blockbuster song was also performed at the ceremony. The film directed by Rajamouli has become a worldwide phenomenon ever since its release in March 2022, and a major portion of its success goes to the smash hit song. In January, this year, ''Naatu Naatu'' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Not just Indians, but Americans and Japanese have shouted, screamed, whistled, and danced to RRR's superhit song ''Naatu Naatu.''

Ram will next be seen in Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. This film is the first collaboration between the director and actors Ram and Kiara.



The first look of the movie and title was revealed on the actor's 38th birthday in March. The movie is slated to release later this year in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film is a pan-India project with a hefty budget of Rs. 200 crore, as per reports.

