Viral | Deepika Padukone offers prayers at Tirumala temple ahead of Fighter release

Deepika Padukone's next big project, Fighter, is slated to release next month on January 25. And, before the big release, Padukone was spotted at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, India. On Friday night, Deepika and her sister Anisha visited the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. In the photos and videos that have gone viral, the actress was casually dressed, wearing a co-ord black set. A video shows the Padukone sisters inside the temple, offering prayers to the deity. The actor is often seen visiting Sri Venkateswara Temple with her family.

Padukone is gearing up for her next release, Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. In the movie, the actress plays the role of squadron leader Minal Rathore aka Minni.

The first song from the movie, ''Sher Khul Gaye'', was released on Friday. The party song features Deepika and Hrithik showing off their best dance moves. Sharing the song on her Instagram, Deepika wrote, ''Are you ready to rock and roar!?!🪩#SherKhulGaye SONG OUT NOW.''



Watch the song below:

In the thriller, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Patty and Anil Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky.



Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will be released on January 25th, 2024, exactly one year after Anand's Pathaan release. Shah Rukh Khan's movie went on to earn Rs 1 billion at the box office.



Fighter also marks the third project of Anand and Hrithik after Bang Bang and War. Both the films did impressive numbers at the box office. Meanwhile, the movie marks the first collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik.