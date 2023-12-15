Kangana Ranaut supports Smriti Irani's menstruation remarks, says 'women don’t need paid leaves for periods'

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani caused a huge stir after she opposed the paid menstruation leave policy, stating that the menstruation cycle is "not a illness or handicap". Irani's comment in Rajya Sabha has garnered strong reactions from the people. However, recently, actress Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Irani.



On Thursday, (Dec 15), Kangana took to her Instagram handle to share a long note in support of Irani's comment.

Opposing the period leave, the actress wrote on Instagram that, 'working woman is a myth''.







Kangana, who has never shied away from keeping her views forward, wrote, “Working woman is a myth, there hasn’t been a single non-working woman in the history of mankind, from farming to house chores to raising kids, women have always been working and nothing has come in the way of their commitment to their families or community or nation. Unless it’s some specific medical condition, women don’t need paid leaves for periods, please understand it’s periods not some illness or handicap.”

What has Smriti Irani said about the menstruation leave policy?



In response to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member in the upper house Manoj Kumar Jha on the menstrual hygiene policy in India, Smriti opposed the paid menstruation leave policy saying, ''It’s a natural part of women’s life journey.''



“As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap, it’s a natural part of women’s life journey…We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation,” she said in Rajya Sabha. Kangana's work front