Sunny Deol praises Bobby’s performance, says he ‘did not like certain things’ in Animal

Since its release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has created immense buzz. The film that continues to dominate the box office has garnered mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. However, the movie has faced massive backlash for showing excessive violence and misogynistic content. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol, who played the role of antagonist Abrar Haque in the movie, has received a lot of praise for his performance as the ruthless villain. And, recently, Bobby's brother Sunny shared his views on the film. While Bobby's elder has only good words for the movie, there are certain things in the film that he doesn't like. Sunny, who is currently basking in the success of Gadar 2, shared his views on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

During his conversation with the Indian news agency PTI, the actor said, "I am genuinely happy for Bobby. I have watched Animal, and I liked it, it's a nice film.''

Adding further, he said, ''There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films including my own films. But that's as a person I have the right to like or not like but in totality it is a nice film. The music is very good and it goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby has always been Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby." Despite his character's limited screen presence, Bobby's character Abrar has created an immense buzz online, becoming the highlight of the movie.

Reflecting on his brief appearance, Bobby said, “I wish I had more scenes, but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to God that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep.”



Animal box office



Ranbir Kapoor's movie continues to earn massive numbers at the box office. In two weeks, the movie has crossed the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) mark at the box office in India and has minted Rs 772.33 crore (Rs 7.7 billion) at the worldwide box office.



As per the trade experts, the movie could fetch Rs 800-900 crore at the worldwide box office.

In her review, WION's Shomini Sen called the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on acid' and added, "Despite good performances, great music, and technical finesse, Animal is deeply flawed. In some moments, I was going back to Kabir Singh - a film I had huge issues with - and finding it mild in comparison to what was being shown on screen." Read the full review here.