Animal's climax scene had Bobby Deol kissing Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga cut it out
Story highlights
In the film, Vanga played B Praak's song Duniya Jala Denge during the fight sequence between Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor. They play estranged cousins in the film.
In the film, Vanga played B Praak's song Duniya Jala Denge during the fight sequence between Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor. They play estranged cousins in the film.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's deeply polarising film Animal continues to dominate the Indian box office two weeks after its release. The film has already earned over Rs 7 billion globally and is inching towards a 10 billion earning at the box office globally. Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist of the film while Bobby Deol is seen as an antagonist. Deol in a recent interview revealed that the final climatic fight sequence between his and Ranbir's character involved a kissing scene but Vanga eventually edited it out.
In a new interview with The Quint, Deol spoke about the climax fight scene between Ranvijay (Ranbir) and Abrar (Bobby) and how it was an emotionally charged sequence.
“There are these two brothers, they want to kill each other, but there’s a love that they have for each other. I’m going to shoot the climax sequence with a song playing in the background, which is about love.”
WATCH: Gravitas: 'Animal' too violent? Why the Ranbir Kapoor movie has angered so many
In the film, Vanga played B Praak's song Duniya Jala Denge during the fight sequence between Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor. They play estranged cousins in the film.
The actor revealed that there was a kiss in the scene between the two characters but it was removed in the editing by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, possibly due to the film’s 201-minute length.
“He said, ‘You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him, and then you don’t give up, and he kills you’. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version. After saying all this, he said, ‘You’re mute’.”
Several reports state that Animal's OTT release will be 3 hours 47 minutes long and will include deleted scenes as well.
When Deol was asked about the undercurrent love in the fight sequence, which includes a shot of Abrar and Ranvijay lying on top of each other without their shirts, the actor said, "Both their families love each other. We are family. There is love for each other’s brothers. But that moment was also Sandeep’s idea. We were doing the fight sequence, practicing for it, and then he said, ‘You know what Bobby, I want you to punch him and lie on top of him’. It was more about me being powerful. Obviously, the hero always wins in the end. And the shot of me unzipping, it was his idea. He brings that alpha thing to every character.”
Audience response to Animal
The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year and continues to earn big bucks at the theatres. The film has also been criticised by certain sections of the audience who have called the film out for its problematic portrayal of women and seemingly glorifying male toxicity. The film has Ranbir Kapoor playing a troubled man-child who goes on a rampage killing people after learning about a failed assassination attempt on his father played by Anil Kapoor. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in key roles.
trending now
In her review, WION's Shomini Sen called the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on acid' and added, "Despite good performances, great music, and technical finesse, Animal is deeply flawed. In some moments, I was going back to Kabir Singh - a film I had huge issues with - and finding it mild in comparison to what was being shown on screen." Read the full review here