Animal's climax scene had Bobby Deol kissing Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga cut it out

WATCH: Gravitas: 'Animal' too violent? Why the Ranbir Kapoor movie has angered so many



In the film, Vanga played B Praak's song Duniya Jala Denge during the fight sequence between Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor. They play estranged cousins in the film.



The actor revealed that there was a kiss in the scene between the two characters but it was removed in the editing by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, possibly due to the film’s 201-minute length.



“He said, ‘You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him, and then you don’t give up, and he kills you’. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version. After saying all this, he said, ‘You’re mute’.”



Several reports state that Animal's OTT release will be 3 hours 47 minutes long and will include deleted scenes as well.

When Deol was asked about the undercurrent love in the fight sequence, which includes a shot of Abrar and Ranvijay lying on top of each other without their shirts, the actor said, "Both their families love each other. We are family. There is love for each other’s brothers. But that moment was also Sandeep’s idea. We were doing the fight sequence, practicing for it, and then he said, ‘You know what Bobby, I want you to punch him and lie on top of him’. It was more about me being powerful. Obviously, the hero always wins in the end. And the shot of me unzipping, it was his idea. He brings that alpha thing to every character.”



Audience response to Animal



The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year and continues to earn big bucks at the theatres. The film has also been criticised by certain sections of the audience who have called the film out for its problematic portrayal of women and seemingly glorifying male toxicity. The film has Ranbir Kapoor playing a troubled man-child who goes on a rampage killing people after learning about a failed assassination attempt on his father played by Anil Kapoor. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in key roles.