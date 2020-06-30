Vin Diesel, Paul Walker's brotherhood passed on to next generation, here's an adorable proof

'Fast and Furious' stars Vin Diesel and Paul Walker were known to be close and now it seems that their love has been passed on to the next generation as well.



Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow recently shared an adorable picture with Diesel's three children on her Instagram page and wrote, 'Family forever'. The 21-year-old tagged Vin Diesel too in the photo.

Walker and Diesel were close friends and considered each other's family - much like their brotherhood in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise. Post Walker's untimely death in 2013, Diesel, it seems has remained close to the late actor's daughter.

Last November, the `The Pacifier` star -Diesel wished Meadow a happy 21st birthday on Instagram with a sweet tribute.



He wrote alongside a picture of Meadow, "I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday, Meadow! I know it`s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin."

Walker had paid a befitting tribute to Walker in 'Fast and Furious 7' which the actor was filming when he died in a car crash.