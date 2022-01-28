Vikrant Massey to host historical docu-series Kahani Navbharat Ki

Directed by Aparna Sanyal, recipient of the prestigious National Film Award and hosted by the multi-faceted Bollywood actor, Vikrant Massey, Kahani Navbharat Ki is a 10- part documentary series. The series chronicles defining stories of India’s 75 years that have shaped Modern India.

Complementing the essence of the series, a theme song composed by Gaurav Chintamani and written by Dr. Sagar is integrated in the show. The original soundtrack is a groovy rustic rap that draws inspiration from Indian history and culture. The series will air from January 30, 2022, every Sunday at 8 pm.

Presenting a well-researched record of historical events through a lucid and immersive narration, Kahani Navbharat Ki showcases important stories such as the beginning of India’s mobile revolution, culture of vaccination in India, issue of MSP, nationalisation and privatisation of banks, establishment of IITs amongst others.

The series also features riveting first-hand accounts by India’s first voter - Shyam Saran Negi, Wing Commander Krishnamurthy, who witnessed the signing ceremony of the Surrender Document during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Ashok Mahadevan, the journalist who put out an obituary for democracy after the announcement of the emergency and Raman Roy, who started the BPO industry in India amongst others.

Through hybrid forms of storytelling that employs several visual elements including rare archival photos;

footages acquired from multiple sources including National Archives, PIB, The Times of India Archives,

Films Division; multiple private collectors, sketches, animations, stylized graphics and full frame illustrations, each episode captures the emotion of the era, offering a vivid and clear picture to viewers.

Show host, Vikrant Massey said, “I am thrilled to host ‘Kahani Navbharat Ki’. The series aims to unearth forgotten historical incidents and present them to the viewers with utmost authenticity. My motivation as the host was to inspire, inform and intrigue the audiences about what’s gone into making India what it is today. I always wanted to be a part of project like this, and I am happy to have this opportunity to share our proud history and culture.”