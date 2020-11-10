Vikram: Watch teaser of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film

File photo. Photograph:( PTI )
Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken the title from Kamal’s 1986 actioner of the same name.
Makers if Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film released the first teaser over the weekend.
The film is titled ‘Vikram’.
Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the teaser opens with Kamal Haasan in a kitchen. While he cooks, he can be seen loading up the ammunition, enough to take down a small army.
The filmmakers earlier revealed that the crew followed all COVID-19 safety guidelines while making the teaser. Kamal Haasan is expected to start shooting for Vikram this month.
The project will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International.