'Vikram Vedha' Twitter review: Netizens call Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan starrer a mass entertainer

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's most awaited film 'Vikram Vedha' is finally in theatres now. The movie is a remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's superhit Tamil film of the same name.



Directed by husband and wife duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film revolves around Vikram, the cop, and Vedha, a ruthless gangster. The film is action-packed and visually attractive, with gun fights, car-chasing, killing, and a lot more. But, now as the film is out in theatres, so did the film able to impress the audience or not? Let's find out.



What is the story about?



In the film, Hrithik is playing the role of the most-wanted gangster Vedha Betal and Saif, who is an encounter specialist cop Vikram. He is assigned to find the gangster Vedha. But, the story took a sharp turn when Vedha himself surrenders at the police station. And while interrogating him, Vedha narrates a story to Vikram which changes the concept of good and evil in Vikram's mind.

Praising the gripping screenplay, netizens praised the film by calling it a mass entertainer filled with action & thrill.



One user wrote, ''#VikramVedha pure mass entertainer filled with action & thrill, it creates tension, craze as well as builds interest in the storyline, the screenplay is drop dead tight, Specially climax makes worth watching the movie. After a long time a single screen material came out!''



Another wrote, ''This has everything for every type of audience, writing is the biggest plus which ensures that audience won't get distracted for a second. HR made Vedha his own, wasn't expecting him to be this good after the trailer. BGM is 🔥🔥 Paisa vasool movie and much more!''

WION's film critic Shomini Sen writes in her review: ''The story, intricately written and non-linear in nature, demands your attention as a lot of minute details are part of the screenplay. With three solid backstories that form the core of the plot, 'Vikram Vedha' takes time to establish. I would still say that the first half is far pacier than the second half even though a lot more is unravelled during this point in the film. At some point, the narrative tends to slacken even and an unnecessary song to showcase Hrithik's dancing prowess seems forced to the narrative.''



''There are a few stereotypes too, of course. The Muslim good cop/best friend is the first to fall. He uses Urdu words nonchalantly to justify his community. The Lucknow-Kanpur slangs are used too but the accents are inconsistent for both Hrithik and Saif.''



Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.



