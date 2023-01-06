Vikram Vedha OTT release date, how to watch Vikram Vedha movie for free, full cast, duration & critics rating

Vikram Vedha OTT release date, one of Bollywood's top releases in 2022, will now be available on Voot Select and Jio Cinema beginning January 9, 2023. The Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer action-thriller movie is a joint directorial venture of Pushkar and Gayathri. This film is based on a 2017 Tamil film made by the same duo, which is based on the Indian folk tale Baital Pachisi. It was co-produced by YNOT Studios, Jio Studios, Theme Studios, T-Series Films, Friday Filmworks, and Reliance Entertainment. This film was made on a budget of Rs 100 crores and bagged approximately Rs 135 crores worldwide. It did fairly well at the box office. This film has a 7.1 IMDb rating and a 79% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences and critics were delighted to see Saif Ali Khan back on screen after a long absence, and the film performed well at the box office.

Vikram Vedha release date on OTT

The movie was released in theatres on 30th September last year. Now, the movie will be made available on OTT platforms from January 9 onwards. The movie will be premiered on Voot Select and Jio Cinema.

Watch Vikram Vedha on the OTT app for free

There’s great news for fans who want to watch Vikram Vedha movie on the OTT app for free. It is noteworthy that the movie will be available on Jio Cinema, which is available free for Jio subscribers. Jio subscribers can simply download the Jio Cinema app on their mobile phones, log in to the app with their Jio credentials, and simply enjoy the movie on their phones or laptops. On the other hand, Voot select is also free with special Vi and Jio fibre packages. Voot Select’s membership can also be availed for free using Paytm first and Flipcart supercoins.

Vikram Vedha full star cast

This film features an ensemble cast of some of our generation's most talented actors. In this film, Saif Ali Khan plays the lead character. Some of the other actors are Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi, Yogita Bihani, Sudhanva Deshpande, Manuj Sharma, Govind Pandey, Bhupender Negi, Dev Chauhan, Kapil Kashyap, Vijay Sanap, Saurabh Sharma, Rati Shankar Tripathi, Bhushan Vikas, Sahidur Rahaman and Varun Pande.

Vikram Vedha Review by film critics

Taran Adarsh, a film critic and trade analyst, gave Vikram Vedha a big thumbs up and called it fantastic. Ramesh Bala, a film journalist and industry tracker, praised the film and called it a game changer for Hrithik Roshan at the box office. Aside from critics and fans, Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan expressed their support for the film on social media. While Rakesh Roshan called it 'terrific', Sussanne said it was one of her 'favourite movies ever'. She also predicted that it would be a huge blockbuster. The duration of the movie is 2 hours 40 minutes.