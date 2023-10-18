Vijay's Leo to not have early morning shows after fans vandalise theatre in Chennai

Tamil star Vijay's upcoming film Leo has been mired by controversy even before its release. Several cinema hall owners have now reportedly banned celebrations inside their theatres during the screening of the film's teaser/trailer.



The decision came soon after Vijay's fans tore seat covers and dismantled seats during the Leo trailer screening at a theatre in Chennai.



The Tamil Nadu government has also refused to allow 4 am or 7 am shows for Leo which will now open in theatres only at 9 am on October 19.



Fans vandalise theatre during Leo trailer screening



Taking to X on Tuesday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared pictures of a vandalised movie theatre and wrote, “Rohini Cinemas completely thrashed by Joseph Vijay fans after #LeoTrailer screening.”



Sharing the action taken against such acts, he said in another tweet, "Just IN: Tamil Nadu theatres to STOP teaser/trailer celebrations. This decision has come after Joseph Vijay fans completely thrashed Rohini Cinemas in Chennai during #Leo trailer launch celebration. The President of the Theater Owners Association has said ‘We have decided not to release any more trailers in theaters’."

Just IN: Tamil Nadu theatres to STOP teaser/trailer celebrations.



This decision has come after Joseph Vijay fans have completely thrashed Rohini Cinemas in Chennai during #Leo trailer launch celebration.pic.twitter.com/vQ9sd6uvJg



President of Theater Owners Association has said… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 17, 2023

No early morning shows for Leo in Tamil Nadu



Vijay's films are always the most anticipated releases of the year and Leo is no different. In order to make the release a grand affair, Seven Screen Studios Production had filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened as early as 4 am across cinema halls in Tamil Nadu on the day of its release.



However, on Tuesday, Justice Anita Sumanth, refrained from passing orders regarding the request for 4 am shows. The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its decision to not allow 7 am shows for the film.



Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and marks his reunion with Vijay after the 2021 blockbuster, Master. The film also reunites Vijay with Trisha Krishnan. They have earlier worked together in films like Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi. Leo also features Sanjay Dutt in a key role.