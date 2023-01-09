Vijay Deverakonda sends 100 fans to all-expenses-paid Manali trip as part of 'Devera Santa' initiative

Vijay Deverakonda turned Santa for his fans! As part of 'Devera Santa' initiative, the actor decided to send 100 fans on an all-paid trip to Manali and make their new year special.

To make the happy announcement, Deverakonda shared a video, in which he said, "Happy New Year, my love. This is a ‘DeveraSanta Update’. I told you that I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid trip holiday, food, travel, and accommodation on me. I asked you guys where you want to go and every pole chose the mountains, so to the mountains we go."

He added, "I am sending 100 of you on a 5-day trip to Manali. You are going to see snow-capped mountains. You are going to see temples and monasteries, and we have a lot of activities planned! If you are 18+, I am sorry you have to be 18+, and you have been following me, just fill out the attached ‘Devera Santa google document form and we are going to pick 100 of you."

While sharing the video, he wrote, "100 of you go to the mountains. Update! Happy new year. Big kisses and lots of love to all of you. Link in bio." Check it out below!

Netizens were all praise for Vijay for making the sweet gesture. Reacting to his post, a user wrote, “He is the best.” Another commented, “Thank you for making your fans feel so special.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay’s last release 'Liger' bombed at the box office despite being aggressively promoted as a pan-India project. It earned less than Rs 100 crore. The film marked his Bollywood debut.

Next, he will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama 'Khushi', alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The movie is expected to hit theatres in 2023.

