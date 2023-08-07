Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha-led Kushi trailer to release on this date, check new poster

The anticipation for the trailer of Kushi has constantly been on the rise ever since the release of its soulful melodies. Having treated the audience with glimpses of the stunning chemistry of the most desirable couples Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now the makers are all set to get the audience fully drenched in the colour of love with the trailer on the 9th of August set to release in the grand launch in Hyderabad, India.

The makers of Kushi took to their social media and shared an adorable poster featuring the lead star Vijat and Samantha with the trailer release date. As the poster captured the most desirable pair Vijay and Samantha exuding sheer love, the caption further reads -



"Bringing a glimpse from a world full of love to give you tons of Kushi ❤️#KushiTrailer on AUGUST 9th 💥💥

In cinemas on SEP 1st ❤️‍🔥@TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @saregamasouth"

In the poster, Vijay and Samantha are comfortably sitting on the floor together enjoying their time together with their dog roaming around.

The Liger actor has also shared the date of the trailer launch with the picture of the certificate that the film has got from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has received a U certificate from the CBFC.

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 1st.

