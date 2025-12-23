Google Preferred
  /Vijay Deverakonda's first look from Rowdy Janardhana unveiled; actor looks unrecognisable in ferocious new avatar

Nikita Toppo
Nikita Toppo
Published: Dec 23, 2025, 08:34 IST | Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 08:34 IST
Vijay Deverakonda Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

The makers have unveiled the first look of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming action film Rowdy Janardhana. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, it is set to release in December next year. Read on to know more. 
 

The first look and title of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming action film have been unveiled, and the makers have named it Rowdy Janardhana. It was released on Monday evening, first through a theatrical screening for fans, and then online. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the film also features Keerthy Suresh.

About Deverakonda's first look

In the title glimpse, the actor can be seen in a ferocious and raw look, making him nearly unrecognisable. Deverakonda is covered in blood and has long and thick hair with a moustache. His new avatar features him wearing a lungi and carrying a machete. Loaded with action and drama, its standout point was the dialogue where he declares why the name "Rowdy" belongs to him.

Taking the title announcement to Instagram, Deverakonda captioned the post, "The Biography of a Wounded man. in 1 year. RowdyJanardhana December 2026."

About Rowdy Janardhana

Ravi Kiran Kola's Rowdy Janardhana stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, and it is his second project with Vijay Deverakonda. They also collaborated for Mahanati, which was released in 2018. Rowdy Janardhana will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam in December 2026.

About Vijay Deverakonda's work front

The actor was last seen in Gowtham Tinnanuri's Kingdom, alongside Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, and Manish Chaudhari. It was released on 31 July 2025.

About the Author

