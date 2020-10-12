Vijay Deverakonda calls himself 'fun dictator' after being trolled for controversial remarks

‘Arjun Reddy’ star Vijay Deverakonda seems to be totally unfazed by all the trolling he was at the receiving end for his latest interview. After his interview went political and he said something to the likes of “dictatorship is the right way” and etc, the actor has now posed a fun video calling himself “The Benevolent Fun Dictator”.

It all started as Vijay when talking in an interview said about politics: “I won’t stand in an election where people would vote for alcohol and money... I’d like to be [a] dictator. I think that’s the way you can make change[s]. Like ‘just shut up, I’m having good intention[s], you don’t know what is good for you maybe but stick to this and five, ten years down the line it’s going to pay off’. I think somewhere, dictatorship is the right way, but you need to have a good guy.”

Giving an example, he said, “...Like so there is this concept that when you get on a plane and flying to Bombay, would we all decide who will fly the plane? Like we should let the 300 people on the plane decide who is going to go on that plane? No, we let an efficient agency like the airlines decide who is most competent, or who understands the business or the best person possible to fly the plane.”

He was trolled for his views.

Soon after, Vijay has now posted a video as he takes aim at a dartboard and hits the bull eye with an axe. He then stands next to the dartboard as words appear: “The Benevolent Fun Dictator”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda started shooting for his next with director Puri Jagannadh, with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions joining as production partners. The film also features Ananya Panday. It will be made in Hindi and several south Indian languages.