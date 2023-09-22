Indian actor Vijay Antony's statement on daughter’s death: 'I have died along with her...'

South Indian actor Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera died by suicide on September 19. As per the reports, she was found dead at her Chennai home. Meera was laid to rest on Wednesday (September 20).

Vijay Antony's statement

On Thursday, the actor penned a long, heart-wrenching post on social media.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the actor wrote, “All you kind-hearted, My daughter Meera is very loving and brave. She has now gone to a better and peaceful place devoid of caste, religion, money, envy, pain, poverty, and vengeance. She is still conversing with me,” as per Indian Express.

“I have died along with her. I have started spending time with her now. Whatever good deeds that I will be doing henceforth on behalf of her, will be initiated by her.”

Read the full statement by Vijay Antony below:

Vijay's daughter was found dead in her room at 3 am. Meera was Vijay and his wife Fatima's elder daughter.

Studying in class 12, Meera was a top scorer of her class and earlier this year became the cultural secretary of her school students association.

Meera's mother wrote on X earlier this year, “In March of this year, Mrs Fatima Vijay Antony was so happy that her daughter Meera Vijay Antony became the cultural secretary of her school students association. We all congratulated her on Twitter. She was the world to her parents. Can't imagine the pain.”