Great news for Vicky Kaushal and the team of Chhaava as the film has stormed past Rs 600 crore in India. Chhaava is now the second most-watched Bollywood film in India as it collected more than Rs 600 crore in box office collection.

Chhava now 2nd biggest Bollywood film

Based on the life of Maratha warrior Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhaava is now only after Allu Arjun starrer After Pushpa 2. It beat Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 to grab the spot.

Chhaava is helmed by Laxman Utekar and the film earned great reviews from critics and fans alike when it dropped in theatres. It stayed afloat other big releases too like Salman Khan’s Sikandar and Sunny Deol’s Jaat. It continues to ave a fantastic run at the box office after weeks of staying on it.

However, the figures on Sacnilk.com still do not show it has crossed Rs 600 crore nett.

Top 10 Indian films according to box office numbers

Check out the list of top 10 movies in Hindi in India with respect to their box office figures:

Rank Movie Collection Hindi nett in (As per Sacnilk)

1 Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 ₹812.14 crore

2 Stree 2 ₹597.99 crore

3 Chhaava ₹585.43 crore

4 Jawan ₹582.31 crore

5 Gadar 2 ₹525.7 crore

6 Pathaan ₹524.53 crore

7 Baahubali 2 The Conclusion ₹510.99 crore

8 Animal ₹502.98 crore

9 KGF Chapter 2 ₹435.33 crore

10 Dangal ₹374.43 crore

Meanwhile, the team has started celebrations over the great feat. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster of the film and wrote, "600 NOT OUT, Chhaava storms past the ₹600 Crore mark. After Pushpa 2 Hindi and Stree 2, Chhaava becomes the third film to achieve this milestone. ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. Shukar Rab da te sab da for giving so much love to CHHAAVA. (Grateful to God and to all of you)"

While the film has earned over rs 600 crore in India, the film's worldwide collections are much higher. According to Sacnilk, the movie has already crossed the mark of Rs 800 crore worldwide, earning Rs 807.6 crore.

Apart from Vicky and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.