Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Sam Bahadur' teaser out, film to release on this date

The first teaser of Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' is out now. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. After much wait, on Thursday the makers finally shared the first teaser of the film along with the release date, i.e., December 1, 2023.



The short clip shows a troop of soldiers standing before the head of the team, Sam Bahadur, walks in. The teaser shows Vicky's character from the back, but his energetic walk will surely impress the fans.



Sharing the teaser on his social media handles, Vicky wrote, ''365 days to go...#Samबहादुर in cinemas 1.12.2023.''

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be playing the role of India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Neeraj Kabi, Richard Bhakti Klein, Edward Sonnenblick, Saqib Ayub, and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela are also playing pivotal characters in the biopic.



Vicky and other team members had previously shared some photos from the shoot. In October, after completing the first outdoor schedule, the 'Masaan' actor shared some pictures and videos and wrote, "After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities, it’s a schedule whip for the s!!! There are a few more cities and months to go.See you soon, team, as we continue our journey to create Sam!''

In 2019, the filmmakers announced the film with the first look of Vicky as an army veteran. In the picture, the 'URI' actor looked unrecognisable in the army uniform with a heavy moustache.



Sharing his first look in 2019, Vicky wrote, "I feel honoured, emotional, and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India, SAM MANEKSHAW." "Remembering him on the anniversary of his death today and embracing new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala"

More details about the biopic have been kept under wraps.