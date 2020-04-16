Vicky Kaushal has a new quarantine look thanks to his brother Sunny

Vicky Kaushal has been keeping us all updated about his quarantine life. From sharing images of his workout sessions to cleaning ceiling fans, to skillfully flipping omelets- the actor is making most of his time at home.

On Wednesday, the actor posted a photo where he can be seen sporting a slick new hairstyle.



The 'URI' actor got his salon service from his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal. While sharing his new look on Instagram, the actor wrote,'' Quarantine cut by Sunny Kaushal".

In the picture, Vicky can be seen posing for the camera in a sleeveless t-shirt.

Vicky also shared a story in which he is sitting while his brother is holding a trimmer. He captioned the post as,'' let's do it''.

Kaushal's post received mostly positive reactions from fans and friends. Both Vicky and Sunny have been sharing numerous posts while spending time with family.