Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away

Legendary Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away today in the morning at his residence in Hyderabad. He was 87 years old.



The death of the `Sri Ranga Neethulu` actor, who was also a producer, director and politician, was condoled by a number of personalities from Tollywood.



Actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to express his grief at the passing of the actor."Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 23, 2022 ×

Noting the contribution of the `Bangaru Kutumbam` actor to the Telugu industry, Ram Charan wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace".

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu..

His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !!

May his soul rest in peace🙏 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 23, 2022 ×