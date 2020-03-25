Veteran photographer Nemai Ghosh dead at 86

Veteran photographer Nemai Ghosh, who was known to be a close associate of Satyajit Ray, is no more. He was 86. Ghosh breathed his last at Kolkata's SSKM hospital on Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest, his son Satyaki Ghosh confirmed.



The veteran photographer had been suffering from age-related ailments for the past few years.



Most known for working as a still photographer on the sets of various Satyajit Ray films, his photos are to date considered as the most intimate photos of the auteur and his world of cinema. Ghosh captured the master craftsman in different moods at sets besides framing actors as they faced the camera for over two decades.

Nemai Ghosh debuted with 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' (1969) and was with Satyajit Ray till his last film 'Agantuk' (1991).

While speaking to a news agency, Satyajit Ray's son, director Sandip Ray said Nemai Ghosh's death is a "personal loss" for him.



"Nemai kaku (uncle) had been visiting our home and became part of the family since 1968. Baba used to like him very much," he said.

Several fans gave the late photographer rich tribute on Twitter.

There is no other lensman who captured the many moods of the master like you did Nemai Ghosh, to reunions in the afterlife! pic.twitter.com/APHPVfPUyr — Subhajyoti (@isubhajyoti) March 25, 2020 ×

Nemai Ghosh no more. Huge loss. Could always look up for inspiration in not just the art of his images but his incessant need to document what's around him. He immortalized Ray and Kolkata in a way nobody else could ever do. Thank you sir! RIP... — Suyash (@sanimastudent) March 25, 2020 ×

Sad to hear the passing of the great photographer Nemai Ghosh who kept Satyajit Ray alive through his beautiful photographs...I have wonderful memories of time spent with him. RIP Nemai Ghosh pic.twitter.com/N3zXnFitN1 — Shivendra Singh Dungarpur (@shividungarpur) March 25, 2020 ×

#NemaiGhosh the eminent photographer who photographed the legendary #SatyajitRay and his works is no more.



Photo Courtesy: Nemai Ghosh pic.twitter.com/H6mU0XrDsp — B.Manoshprotim (@em_basu) March 25, 2020 ×

Sandip Ray's wife and costume designer Lolita Ray said they are "deeply saddened" over Nemai Ghosh's death.

A Padma Shri recipient, Nemai Ghosh had also penned books such as 'Manik Da: Memoirs of Satyajit Ray', which are invaluable references for Ray enthusiasts.



He also served as a jury member at the 2007 National Film Awards.