Veteran photographer Nemai Ghosh dead at 86

WION Web Team New Delhi Mar 25, 2020, 07.38 PM(IST)

File image of Nemai Ghosh and a photo of Satyajit Ray clicked by Ghosh Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Nemai Ghosh debuted with 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' (1969) and was with Satyajit Ray till his last film 'Agantuk' (1991).

Veteran photographer Nemai Ghosh, who was known to be a close associate of Satyajit Ray, is no more. He was 86. Ghosh breathed his last at Kolkata's SSKM hospital on Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest, his son Satyaki Ghosh confirmed.

The veteran photographer had been suffering from age-related ailments for the past few years.

Most known for working as a still photographer on the sets of various Satyajit Ray films, his photos are to date considered as the most intimate photos of the auteur and his world of cinema.  Ghosh captured the master craftsman in different moods at sets besides framing actors as they faced the camera for over two decades.

While speaking to a news agency, Satyajit Ray's son, director Sandip Ray said Nemai Ghosh's death is a "personal loss" for him.

"Nemai kaku (uncle) had been visiting our home and became part of the family since 1968. Baba used to like him very much," he said.

Several fans gave the late photographer rich tribute on Twitter.

Sandip Ray's wife and costume designer Lolita Ray said they are "deeply saddened" over Nemai Ghosh's death.
A Padma Shri recipient, Nemai Ghosh had also penned books such as 'Manik Da: Memoirs of Satyajit Ray', which are invaluable references for Ray enthusiasts.

He also served as a jury member at the 2007 National Film Awards.

