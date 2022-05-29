Veteran Malayali singer Edava Basheer collapses and dies on stage during Live concert; Fans express grief

Veteran playback singer Edava Basheer passed away on Saturday night at the age of 78. The unfortunate incident happened after Basheer collapsed on stage while performing at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamond`s orchestra in Alappuzha in Kerala. The singer was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but his life could not be saved.

Fans have expressed grief after learning about the shocking news. "Can`t believe it. So sad," a social media user tweeted. "May his soul rest in peace," another one wrote on Instagram.

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheeshan have also expressed grief and condoled the passing away of Edava Basheer. Meanwhile, playback singer K S Chithra took to Twitter and wrote: “Tributes to singer Edawa Basheerka. I wish the soul eternal peace".

The veteran singer’s funeral was held on Sunday at 3 pm at Kadappakada Juma Masjid Kabarishthan.

Basheer hailed from Thiruvananthapuram and was a regular at all the temple festivals that used to take place across the state.

Basheer made his debut as a playback singer for the film ‘Raghu Vamsham’. He soon became a notable singer in the Malayalam film industry and sang a couple of songs. He was known for his stage performances and had also introduced the audience to several modern musical instruments during ‘Gana Mela’. He was also behind the formation of a music troupe named ‘Sangeethalaya’. Many foreign musical instruments were played during the ‘Sangeethalaya’ concerts.

Basheer is survived by his wives Rasheeda and Rehna and four children Ullas, Beema, Umesh, and Ushus Seetta. He was currently residing at the house of his music troupe ‘Sangeethalaya’ in Kollam.

