'Verify' writes Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat slamming Tarek Fateh for misusing her movie's clip

Pakistani movie actress Mehwish Hayat trended yesterday as she slammed journalist Tarek Fateh for misusing her film’s clip.

Tarek Fateh posted a clip recently on Twitter which appeared to show a women quarreling with volunteers who was offering polio drops to her children as proof that Pakistani people are ignorant and were responsible for their own loss. The video clip soon gained momentum on social media as users started writing about this.

“Pakistani mother slams the door shut in the face of Polio workers. Screams at the two female volunteers: ‘I will never ever allow my children to take these drops’,” the Pakistan-Canadian writer wrote in his tweet.

The video then came to Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat’s notice who then slammed Tarek for such a provocative post. She wrote in her tweet that the clip was no such evidence and was in fact from her film ‘Load Wedding’ in which they were trying to educate about polio vaccination. She wrote, “Thank u for giving ur 2 cents on this but pls first verify the source b4 posting next time. It’s a scene frm my movie”loadwedding”,the polio worker is me & that woman an actress.Through the film we were raising awareness of the issue.Glad 2 see our performances were so convincing.”

Tarek's tweet has now been deleted.