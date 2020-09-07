Venice Film Festival 2020: First-ever Gujarati film vying for top prize

A Pakistani production inspired by Bollywood took home the top prize at the Venice Film Festival last year. This year, we have Indian film ‘Anita’ that is vying for the top spot.

Exploring themes of patriarchy in the Indian-American community, the gujarati film ‘Anita’ is directed by Sushma Khadepaun and is the first Gujarati movie ever to be screened in Venice, the world's oldest film festival. It will be among the very few times that an Indian female director is in Venice official selection. The first was Mira Nair who won the Golden Lion for Monsoon Wedding nearly two decades ago.

"We filmmakers need a boost at a time film festivals are getting cancelled across the world," said the New York-based Khadepaun, an MFA in screenwriting and direction from Columbia University. "Premiering in a theatre is crucial. You have put in so much effort to create each frame and to think that people will watch it directly on their mobile phone dampens your morale," she added.

The 77th edition of Venice film festival kicked off on Wednesday. It is the first major international art event to organise a physical edition since the lockdown. Three Indian films have made the Venice official selection this year. Award-winning director Chaitanya Tamhane's ‘The Disciple’ becomes the first Indian movie to vie for the prestigious Golden Lion after ‘Monsoon Wedding’ won in 2001. Another Indian director, software developer-turned-filmmaker Ivan Ayr, features in the official selection with his second feature film, ‘Meel Patthar’ (Milestone).

