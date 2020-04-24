Varun Dhawan rings in 33rd birthday at home amid lockdown

Varun Dhawan turned a year older on Friday and the lockdown did not dampen his spirits and shared photos of midnight birthday celebrations at home.

As the country is under complete lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, actor Varun Dhawan shared his quarantine birthday celebration on his Instagram, giving a glimpse of his heart-shaped birthday cake.



The 'Coolie no.1' actor posted two pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony and in one he is seen posing along with the cake.



Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their birthday wishes to the actor.



One of Dhawan`s close friends, Arjun Kapoor wished him right around midnight by posting a throwback picture of the two on Instagram.

"Bad (haircuts in this case) Boys 4 Life. Happy birthday @varundvn the content maker par excellence, the new rapper in town & the natkhat balak forever !!! #vdin4d #hairytales #swamitypeka #brotherfromanothermother #facecreamernumber1," he wrote in the caption.



Dhawan's 'Student of the Year' director Karan Johar was another celebrity who made sure to extend warm wishes to the actor on his 33rd birthday.







Johar posted a picture of the two where he is seen kissing Dhawan and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my crazy, happy and lovely child.



"Dhawan's 'Street Dancer' co-star Nora Fatehi also posted a picture of herself with the birthday boy on her Instagram story."



Omg this is one of my fav pics of us. I wish you all the best boo boo! Many more years of success, happiness and laughter," she wrote along with the picture.



Banita Sandhu, the `October` co-star of the newly 33 turned actor also made sure that she wishes him and posted one of the unseen pictures of the two from the hilly city of Manali where a portion of their movie was shot."Happy Birthday you absolute superstar. Thank you for being the wonderful, caring person that you are and always feeding me whenever I go hangry. Forever my dan," she wrote along with the picture.



Dhawan is quarantined along with his family in Mumbai.