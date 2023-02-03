Varisu and Thunivu OTT: Check release date, When and Where to Watch Thalapathy Vijay & Ajith Kumar starrers

Kollywood will witness its biggest clash at the beginning of 2023 with Varisu and Thunivu. The blockbusters starring Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar have performed well at the box office. Both received positive feedback from their audience. However, Varisu and Thunivu will release on the OTT platforms soon after running successfully in the cinemas. Varisu will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 22, 2023. Varisu will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, the OTT platform has not confirmed the Hindi release of Varisu. Varisu came to all nearby theatres on January 11, 2023. It is coming out on the OTT platform almost a month after its release in theatres.

Thunivu, a heist thriller starring Ajith Kumar, will be available for live streaming on Netflix from February 8, 2023. Audiences can watch the movie Thunivu in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Netflix revealed the release date on social media and wrote, "It's time for explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here! Thunivu is coming to Netflix on February 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA!"

About Varisu

Vamshi Paidipally directed the Tamil drama. R Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish played ancillary roles in Varisu. PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations are production banners for Varisu backed by Dil Raju. Praveen KL is the editor, and S Thaman has provided the music of Varisu. Kartik Palani is the cinematiographer.

About Thunivu

