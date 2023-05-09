Two more actresses charged for not wearing hijab in Iran

It keeps getting worse for the women of Iran as the country’s implementation of dress code has put a lot of people in prison. In addition to those who faced consequences earlier for violating this dress code, two more female actors have been charged for violating this dress code. Two legal cases have been charged against Baran Kosari, 37 and Shaghayegh Dehghan, 44. Both actress are known for their work in Iranian cinema.

The two women irked the moral police after they were spotted in the public without their headscarves. If prosecuted, the actresses could face fines or prison terms. Kosari was “sent to the judiciary” after she attended the funeral of actor Hesam Mahmoudi without a headscarf. The other women, Dehghan was charged for "not wearing a hijab in a cafe".

Earlier, legal cases had been filed against actresses Katayoun Riahi, Pantea Bahram, Afsaneh Baygan and Fatemeh Motamed-Aria for removing their headscarves. Some of the women who are now facing legal actions have won awards for their work in Iranian cinema.

It all started after Mahsa Amini, 22, died following her arrest by the country’s “morality police” for allegedly not adhering to the country’s hijab laws. Showing their support to the cause, several actresses and high-profile figures took off their headscarves and got arrested.

