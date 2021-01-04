Twitterati answer how they would sum up year 2020 in a song

Twitter users summed up 2020 in a song Photograph:( Twitter )
Bidding 2020 adieu has been a relief for most of us around the world and now Twitter has a list of songs according to popular vote that sum up the year.
The Twitter trend #SumUp2020WithASong had many netizens come up with quirky answers as the year had the world battling with novel coronavirus -- with sanitisers and masks.
Check out some of the reactions to the Twitter trend here:
Burnin' Down The House#SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/wgLfgkLHIm— ᴍꜱ.ᴡᴏɴᴅᴇʀᴋᴀᴛ💫 (@WonderKat365) January 2, 2021
I Want to Hold Your Hand Sanitizer #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/NtvYu7la9X— Jack Miller (@personaugratin) January 2, 2021
It’s The End Of The World As We Know It - R.E.M. #SumUp2020WithASong— lucy (@glitterylouis_) January 2, 2021
#SumUp2020WithASong This pretty much sums it up pic.twitter.com/L0QPqZcT8a— Melissa 🌸 (@euflorium) January 2, 2021
I get lockdown, but I get up again 🎶 #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/qeH2JVDskM— Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) January 2, 2021
#SumUp2020WithASong Stayin’ alive 😳 pic.twitter.com/sqkNu16haq— HappyBrit (@ThisHappyBrit) January 3, 2021